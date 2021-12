NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University is delaying the start of its spring semester by a week, moving the first few weeks of classes online and shortening spring break.

These changes are being made because of the recent spike in COVID cases, according to university officials.

The spring semester will begin on Jan. 25 instead of Jan. 18. That time will instead be used for online make-up exams.

To accommodate this delay, spring break will be shortened by one week.