Yale University faces lawsuit over employee wellness program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The AARP Foundation issued a press release in regards to a class-action lawsuit that was filed in conjunction with Connecticut civil rights firm Garrison, Levin-Epstein, Fitzgerald & Pirotti.

The suit alleges that 5,400 Yale University workers were forced to share their private medical information with their employer in a workplace wellness program called Health Expectation Program (HEP).

Some of those employees who chose not to participate, were charged $1,300.00 annually or $25 per week.

The AARP has stated that, by imposing this employee mandate, Yale has violated both the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA).

Both of these laws prevent employers from accessing medical information unless it is provided voluntarily.

News 8 has reached out to Yale University for a comment to which a representative replied, “We do not comment on pending litigation”