NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale University graduate workers announced their campaign to unionize in a rally Wednesday evening.

Hundreds of graduate students, workers and employees marched from Yale President Peter Salovey’s office to his house.

Leaders say over 1,600 graduate students indicated they want to unionize. Each student wrote personalized letters explaining why they want to be a part of a union. Leaders delivered those letters to the Yale administration Wednesday.

Graduate students want to be recognized as workers for the research and work they do for the university.

“I plan and perform experiments that make scientific discoveries, I teach graduates and undergraduates here, I train members of my lab, official university employees. I do a lot of work that is beneficial for Yale, and I think I deserve to have a seat at the table to contribute to the terms of my own employment. I think Yale should acknowledge the work that I do,” said Arita Acharya, a graduate student in the Yale Department of Genetics.

A Yale University spokesperson sent News 8 the following statement:

“Yale supports open and robust discussion on the topic of graduate student unionization, with respect for everyone’s viewpoint.”

Efforts to unionize started in the 90s but were quiet in recent years. Wednesday’s march and rally follow a wave of graduate students unionizing across the country, renewing their call.