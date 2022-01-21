Yale University researchers create wearable clip that detects SARS-CoV-2 exposure

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Researchers at Yale University have developed a small clip that detects whether you have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Darryl Angel demonstrated the process of analyzing a sample from a small device called the “Fresh Air Clip.” The PHD candidate in Yale’s Department of Environmental Engineering is part of a team that has been studying the sampler created by Krystal Pollitt, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health and an assistant professor of chemical and environmental engineering at Yale.

“If it’s deployed among different settings, can ideally ultimately lead to a conclusion as to specific settings which might be higher risk settings,” Angel said.

Post-doctoral Associate Dong Gao at the Yale School of Public Health said the clip was originally developed a few years ago to measure pollutants in the air, but when the pandemic started, its innovators quickly realized they could also use it to measure particles of COVID.

“It’s really small, and lightweight so everybody can carry it,” Gao said.

They conducted a study of people wearing the clip in congregate settings like healthcare facilities, homeless shelters and restaurants.

“62 of these Fresh Air Clips were returned and analyzed, five of which came back positive for SARS-CoV-2, predominantly among restaurant settings,” Angel said.

A film inside the clip collects the particles and it can take just a day to get your results.

“We can use PCR methods in our droplet reader to detect levels of SARS-CoV-2 and figure out what concentrations they’re at,” Angel said.

Right now, researchers are still studying the clip, but the hope is to make it available to the public in the future.