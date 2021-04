FILE – In this April 9, 2019, file photo, pedestrians walk on the campus at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. The Education Department released a report Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, amid its effort to enforce a 1986 law requiring U.S. universities to disclose gifts and contracts from foreign sources. The department’s findings are primarily based on investigations it has opened at 12 schools, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford and Georgetown universities. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students who intend to study on-campus at Yale University this fall will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university adds, they are considering the requirement for faculty and staff. A decision on that is expected in June.

Yale joins a growing list of universities requiring the vaccine for students on campus including Wesleyan, Duke, Notre Dame, Brown, Rutgers, and Northeastern.