Yale University to welcome students back to campus for Fall semester with many courses being taught remotely

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Yale University in New Haven has announced their plans for the Fall 2020 semester Wednesday.

Yale officials say that they will be welcoming graduate and professional school students, as well as a portion of undergraduate students, back to campus in New Haven this Fall. However, nearly all Yale College courses will be taught remotely so that all undergraduate students can enroll.

As for graduate and professional schools, there will be different combinations of in-person and remote teaching offered, and they will continue the reactivation of on-site research and other university operations with health precautions in place.

Additionally, to limit the spread of Covid-19, many activities in the Fall will be substantially limited.

For undergraduates with the option to return to campus, for each semester in 2020-2021, three classes of students will be in residence. In the Fall semester, first year students, juniors and seniors will have the option to live in campus housing. For Spring 2021, sophomores, juniors and seniors can choose to live on campus.

This will allow the university to decrease the undergraduate population to about 60 percent of normal to lower the risk of coronavirus.

All students will also be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival to campus. Additional travel outside of Connecticut is discouraged, and events and gatherings will be limited.

