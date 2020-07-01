1  of  2
Breaking News
Yale University to welcome students back to campus for Fall semester with many courses being taught remotely
32-year-old man dies from ATV crash in Torrington, identified

Yale University to welcome students back to campus for Fall semester with many courses being taught remotely

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
yale university_1524064592792.jpg.jpg

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Yale University in New Haven has announced their plans for the Fall 2020 semester Wednesday.

Yale officials say that they will be welcoming graduate and professional school students, as well as a portion of undergraduate students, back to campus in New Haven this Fall. However, nearly all Yale College courses will be taught remotely so that all undergraduate students can enroll.

As for graduate and professional schools, there will be different combinations of in-person and remote teaching offered, and they will continue the reactivation of on-site research and other university operations with health precautions in place.

Additionally, to limit the spread of Covid-19, many activities in the Fall will be substantially limited.

For undergraduates with the option to return to campus, for each semester in 2020-2021, three classes of students will be in residence. In the Fall semester, first year students, juniors and seniors will have the option to live in campus housing. For Spring 2021, sophomores, juniors and seniors can choose to live on campus.

This will allow the university to decrease the undergraduate population to about 60 percent of normal to lower the risk of coronavirus.

All students will also be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival to campus. Additional travel outside of Connecticut is discouraged, and events and gatherings will be limited.

For more details on the protocols when returning to Yale, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven city leaders, police launch online training course on responding to children exposed to violence

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven city leaders, police launch online training course on responding to children exposed to violence"

Tale of two cities: one New Haven business opens as another closes amid COVID-19 pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tale of two cities: one New Haven business opens as another closes amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Waterbury man carries on legacy of 'Ziggy the Flagman' as the country struggles amid pandemic, unrest

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury man carries on legacy of 'Ziggy the Flagman' as the country struggles amid pandemic, unrest"

Waterbury man carries on legacy of 'Ziggy the Flagman' as the country struggles amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury man carries on legacy of 'Ziggy the Flagman' as the country struggles amid pandemic"

Gov. Lamont expands state’s youth employment program amid coronavirus crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont expands state’s youth employment program amid coronavirus crisis"

Cheshire High School football coach fighting for his job, with support of his football family

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheshire High School football coach fighting for his job, with support of his football family"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss