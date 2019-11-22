Yale Women’s soccer coach leaves job amid sexual misconduct allegations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University’s Women’s Soccer coach is out of a job. This comes just days after sexual misconduct allegations against him were published in the college’s newspaper.

The Yale Daily News published that the allegations were made by a former player of Faherty’s during his time as a coach at the University of New Haven, a school he left in 2010.

Brendan Faherty was hired last December after the university released Rudy Meredith following the Varsity Blues Scandal earlier this year. Now, Yale is looking for its third Women’s Soccer Coach in a year.

Faherty leaving the university was the front page story in Yale University’s campus newspaper, The Yale Daily News, Thursday morning.

It is still unclear how he parted way with Yale Athletics. The university isn’t commenting on whether he resigned or was terminated.

In a statement, the Director of Media Relations for Yale University addresses the initial article written about the allegations only three days ago.

“On November 18, 2019, the Yale Daily News shared troubling information with the University, none of which was made known to the university in the interview and vetting process. As of November 20, 2019, Mr. Faherty is no longer employed by the University.” – Director of Media Relations for Yale University

Mackenzie Hawkins, a reporter at the Yale Daily News, told News 8 that the paper informed the university administration of the allegations Monday evening, “and on Wednesday afternoon they informed us Faherty was no longer an employee.”

News 8 reached out to Yale University and received the following statements:

“We fully support the women’s soccer team; I am meeting with them to offer resources during this difficult time and I look forward to charting a new path forward together. We know change is hard, but also know the strength and resiliency of our women’s soccer team will shine through this difficult time. Our student athletes are at the center of our decisions, and we know this is the right path forward.“ – Yale University Athletics Director Victoria Chun

Just days after The Yale Daily News published the sexual misconduct allegations against Faherty, the President of UNH said in a statement that they have hired an independent firm to investigate.