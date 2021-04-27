Yale won’t allow family, friends to attend graduation ceremonies this year amid ongoing pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While many schools will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies with limited guests amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Yale University is taking it one step further by not allowing family or friends to attend the 2021 in-person commencement ceremony.

The University president at Yale confirmed that there will be an in-person celebration in May, but with the pandemic still a very real threat, university officials are saying better safe than sorry.

Now this decision differs from other area schools. Quinnipiac, Sacred Heart, and Fairfield universities will all be hosting in-person commencement with limited tickets available per graduating student.

In New Haven, Yale Dean Mavin Chun says family and loved ones of 2021 Yale grad will be able to participate virtually, leaving some students here on campus disappointed. Many had hoped that with the availability of vaccines and the relaxation of COVID regulations that there would be some chance for visitors to join them as they cross the stage.

Tuesday we spoke with students on their thoughts about the announcement.

Serengeti Cox-Rodriguez, a Yale University student said, “I definitely feel bad for some of my friends who wanted more people to be attending who they knew – like friends and family. It’s kind of unfortunate but I think it’s necessary considering that not everyone is vaccinated yet.”

