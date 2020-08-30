Yale’s response efforts, student concerns days after announcement of first COVID-19 positive student case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University is preparing to welcome undergrads back to campus Monday. This just days after the school announced its first positive COVID-19 case.

The Dean of Yale College Marvin Chun sent out the announcement of the first coronavirus positive case among students who have already moved onto campus just last week.

The school told News 8 the student is asymptomatic and is resting in isolation housing designated for students who may test positive throughout the semester.

But students say it’s concerning.

Undergrads are set to make their way back to campus starting Monday and Yale has set some parameters about testing students whether they live on-campus or in off-campus housing.

But students tell News 8 the concern here is welcoming another round of students from all across the country, all over the world, and beyond.

Yale University says they worry about the impact on the Greater New Haven area.

Adam Waters, a Yale grad student said Sunday, “Yale has a very comprehensive program for testing students who are living on campus every week or in some cases twice-a-week and so there is some reason to believe that Yale might be in a better position than some other schools at controlling and identifying positive cases and controlling the spread of COVID to prevent outbreaks. But what I’m really concerned about is it’s not clear to me how successful that’ll be.”