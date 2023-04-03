NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A YMCA in Wallingford has received federal funding in the amount of $750,000 for their “Just Add Water” Aquatics Center expansion.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, at the Wallingford YMCA, located at 81 South Elm Street, to celebrate the funding for the Aquatics Center.

DeLauro was joined by Wallingford Mayor, Bill Dickinson, Wallingford YMCA Executive Director, Sean Doherty, State Senator, Paul Cicarella, Masonicare CEO and YMCA Campaign Chair, Jon Paul Venoit, and Yale Department of Neuroscience and YMCA Board Chair, Courtney Grimm.

This $750,000 funding will help add a west side branch, where swim lessons will be taught, as well as water therapy, water classes for individuals with Parkinson’s, water aerobics, community lap swims, competitive swimming, water polo, and more.