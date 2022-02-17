NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Children can now get the symphony experience for free.

The New Haven Symphony Orchestra (NHSO) is bringing back their Young People’s Concerts next month.

Before the pandemic, these concerts were performed for school districts across the state. To keep this connection going, they are offering free tickets to shows at the Lyman Center in New Haven and the Shelton Intermediate School.

CEO of NHSO Elaine Carroll said it is something the musicians and students get excited about.

“There’s always a little bit of trepidation because it’s something new and I’ll tell them, ‘come tell me what you think after the concert’ and I’ve had kids come running across the lobby yelling ‘I loved it, I loved it.’ They’re just joyful creatures and music is a joyful thing,” Carroll said.

Even though they are free, you do have to register for tickets and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

You can register here.