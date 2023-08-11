NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A summer of hard work is coming to an end for some young New Haven residents.

On Friday, a group of young students who are part of New Haven’s “Youth @ Work” program picked up their last checks.

The program is for teens and young adults aged 14 to 21. The program provides young people with valuable work experience, and mentorship opportunities through a five-week paid employment experience.

In addition to the summer program, “Youth @ Work” also runs a program for the school year. Students will receive 20 to 26 hours of work experience with local companies.

To learn more about “Youth @ Work”, you can click here.