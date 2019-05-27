Ziggy's patriotic legacy lives on in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Ziggy the Flag Man was proud to be an American.

"My dad used to always say he feels the flag is part of him. It's part of him and that's how I feel right now," Richard Berisha said.

Zeqir Berisha, known as "Ziggy," died on Christmas Day last year. He was 76.

This is the first Memorial Day in decades without him donning and waving the American flag at parades, so his sons took to Facebook and the community came out to spread patriotic love for our troops - in Ziggy's style.

"He came from communism. He had no freedom. So when he came here, he appreciated the freedom he got with this country," Richard added.

The flag man inspired generations of military service in his children and grandchildren.

"I wanted to give something back to my country for what they gave to me," Alexander Berisha said.

"All of us served in the military. Not because he forced us. We wanted to. We all felt like we wanted to," Richard said.

He also inspired the community.

Grayden Beson isn't related to Ziggy, but he chose to honor the flag man for his 3rd grade class project.

"Even though he was from a different country, he still liked America a lot," Grayden stated.

Ziggy could be seen around town in this decorated van.

The vehicle is in the shop right now, but his sons said it too will soon be back out around town celebrating all things American.

The family added that this is not the last you'll be seeing them. They'll be back out on the 4th of July and other upcoming patriotic holidays.

