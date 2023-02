Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday marks the 6th annual internship, career, and job fair at New Haven’s Shubert Theatre.

The event is free and open to the public.

CEO of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce, Garrett Sheehan, discussed these topics, pointing at the importance of internship opportunities, how to dress for success, and the need for workers at every level.

See the full interview in the video above