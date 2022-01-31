New hope on the COVID-19 front, health officials say

Midsection of female doctor with swab test sample during COVID-19 crisis. Female medical professional is holding test tube in hospital. She is wearing protective suit.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a sign of hope on the COVID front. Hospitalizations are continuing to fall across the country and COVID-19 infection rates are beginning to decline. Meanwhile, Connecticut officials continue to distribute COVID-19 test kits.

There are more and more signs that the omicron surge that sickened so many and crippled so many workplaces is waning. The key indication is the fact that the number of people in need of hospitalizations is down.

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital nationwide is down 11% from last week. New infections are also dropping by more than 32% over the last two weeks. Officials continue to encourage people to test and stay home if they have symptoms.

Despite the storm, Connecticut gave out another 900,000 at home COVID test kids.

“The virus is evolving. That’s what viruses do. The virus will still stay with us for many years, but it will become better”, said Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNtech.

When it comes to children under 5, officials suspect Pfizer could submit approval to vaccinate 6 months to 4-year-olds with its vaccine. The submission could be weeks away.