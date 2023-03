NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police have a new four-legged member in the ranks. This 14-month-old Black Lab is now paired up with Officer Joseph Bianchi as part of the K9 team.

The pup’s name is not being made public yet, but the pup will help with tracking, evidence recovery, and narcotics work.

Officer Bianchi and the pup start training together this summer.