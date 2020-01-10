New law proposed to protect domestic violence victims during court proceedings

(WTNH) — Local lawmakers will be joined by members of the group Connecticut Protective Moms on Friday to introduce a bill to keep domestic violence victims safe.

The state senator for New Canaan is among those who will be here calling for more legal protection to keep women safe during family court proceedings.

It comes during a week that has been dominated by news about a missing New Canaan mother of five and the three people now charged in connection to her alleged murder. Jennifer Dulos disappeared in the middle of a contentious divoce battle and custody dispute with her husband, Fotis Dulos.

You may have noticed it was female troopers who walked a handcuffed Dulos to jail Tuesday, while detectives at the press conference all wore purple ties, the color of domestic violence awareness. Dulos has now made bond and is back home in Farmington.

“He is relieved as you might expect, and we are looking forward to the process of defending this case,” Kevin Smith, attorney.

But the recent issues go far beyond the Dulos case. Around Thanksgiving, Christine Holloway was brutally murdered in her Ansonia home and her daughter is still missing. Her boyfriend the only suspect named by police.

Remember Perrie Mason of Meriden? Her fiance is under arrest and her body was found near where he works this past summer.

The idea is that a relationship or a family breaking up is always sad and difficult, but those situations should never result in violence and murder.

The new legislation brought forth by State Senator Alex Bergstein is aimed to keep domestic violence victims and children safe during family court proceedings. The announcement will begin at 9:30 a.m. in New Haven.

Additionally, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz will highlight new resources in our state for victims of domestic violence. She’ll make that announcement with the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence at 11 a.m. in Glastonbury.