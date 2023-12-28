NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the new year comes new laws. In Connecticut, many laws previously passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Measures going into effect on New Year’s Day include a tax cut for many Connecticut taxpayers, a change in the state’s minimum wage, and new rules pertaining to early voting.

Here’s a closer look at some of the changes on the way:

Increase in deposit for bottles and cans

Starting Jan. 1, the bottle deposit amount will go from 5 to 10 cents. Consumers will pay 10 cents when they buy certain drinks and get the money back when returning them.

A map of redemption centers can be found online.

Tax breaks

During the legislative session earlier this year, state lawmakers took steps to pass three new tax measures that will impact a range of Connecticut taxpayers. First, lawmakers took aim at middle-class income tax rates, reducing the two lowest rates on Connecticut’s progressive income tax brackets.

According to a statement from the governor touting the cuts, the rate taxed on the first $10,000 earned by single filers and the first $20,000 earned by joint filers will decrease from the current level of 3% down to 2%.

Similarly, the rate on the next $40,000 earned by single filers and $80,000 by joint filers will fall from 5% to 4.5%.

The Lamont-backed tax measures also include an increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and an expansion of existing deductions available for certain income derived from IRAs, pensions, and annuities.

Minimum wage hike

Jan. 1 will also see the state’s minimum wage increase from $15 to $15.69. The increase is part of a four-year plan signed into law by the governor in 2019.

Changes to the state’s minimum wage laws were among the issues that Lamont campaigned on in 2018, and the successful passage of the increases was cited in his re-election last year as a key policy achievement.

Early voting

Connecticut is one of the only states in the country without a system of early voting. That is set to change when a new law goes into effect on New Year’s Day.

The law requires 14 days of early voting for general elections, seven days for most primary elections and four days for special elections.

Expanding access to hormonal birth control

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Connecticut lawmakers have prioritized the expansion of reproductive rights. Earlier this year, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation to allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control.

That measure was signed by the governor this summer and will allow those seeking hormonal birth control to access it without needing to visit a doctor.

Safety measures required for dating apps

More than half of American adults under 30 have used a dating app, according to research conducted by Pew. As apps increasingly become the most popular mode of meeting a romantic partner, lawmakers in Connecticut have taken steps to increase safety for users.

Starting Jan. 1, online dating services will be required to provide users with information on safety and scams and avenues to report threats and harassment.

The state’s Department of Consumer Protection will have the power to fine platforms that do not comply with these required safety measures.