New legislation calls for electric companies to pay customers for outages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– State lawmakers stood on the steps of the state capitol calling for more oversight of the state’s electric companies.

“Our electric utilities have left us in the dark literally and figuratively,” said Sen. Norm Needleman, (D) Essex. “This must end.”

A bipartisan call to action.

“This legislation attempts to right the ship,” said Rep. Charlie Ferraro, (R) 117th District.

Republican and democratic members of the state legislature’s Energy & Technology Committee announced plans to sponsor an energy bill ‘Take Back Our Grid Act’ if they meet for a special session in September. It seeks to get reimbursement for residents who lost food and medicine during the power outages.

“Losing a week of food is totally unacceptable during this time period,” said Rep. David Aconti, (D) Danbury.

They say after a recent rate hike and week-long outages for a storm with winds which didn’t’ exceed 70 miles an hour something needs to be done.

“There were forty plus bucket trucks with crews sitting at Waterford High School all day with no direction on where to go and people were still out of power,” said Sen. Paul Formica, (R) East Lyme.

They say there needs to be better communication with municipalities and customers and more oversight on staffing, preparedness, rate increases, and compensation for Eversource executives making a total $45-million.

“All of our employees from line workers to energy efficiency experts to call center representatives and our executives are paid fair market based compensation,” said Eversource spokesperson Tricia Taskey-Modifica, who said an outside third party company makes the salary determinations.

The Energy and Technology committee says it will hold a public hearing on this proposed legislation on August 27 and members Monday confirmed that Eversource CEO James Judge will participate.

News 8 asked Sen. Norm Needleman what his first question for the CEO will be.

“Why’d you get it so wrong?” he said.

Lawmakers say more complicated issues will be addressed during the normal legislative session in January.

“Such as a plan to bring power lines underground whenever possible,” said Rep. Ferraro.

They’d also like to help create more electricity options. They say electric companies now have a monopoly on their market.