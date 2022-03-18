(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has created 10 new license plates for veterans in Connecticut. These plates display the American flag and the specific wartime the veteran served in, such as World War II, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The DMV already offers a vanity plate for veterans, but Albert Hamrah will be ordering a new one to commemorate his 18 months in Japan.

“It’s nice to be honored and have them remember us,” Hamrah said.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov.Susan Bysiewicz were in Rocky Hill for the announcement Thursday. They thanked veterans for their service and dedication to their country.

“You remind us every day what it is to be an American, to stand up and put your life on the line, to serve for the very precious freedoms that we enjoy in this country that are under attack elsewhere in the world as we speak,” Bysiewicz said.

“This is a world where you can’t take anything for granted, and our vets don’t take anything for granted. They stand up and they say, ‘Yes sir, what can I do?’” Lamont said.

A new plate costs $96.50. Veterans also have the option to replace their current plates at a lower cost. Click here to view and purchase a license plate.