 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

New loan program for homes with faulty foundations launched

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is providing additional help to homeowners dealing with failing foundations.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says the recently announced $20 million supplemental assistance fund will provide low-interest loans to cover home repairs beyond fixing the foundations, such as addressing heating and plumbing systems.

Homeowners can qualify for up to $75,000 in loans.

To qualify, they need to have already been approved for financial assistance from the Connecticut Foundation Solutions Indemnity Company Inc.

The state’s $133 million fund for helping replace foundations was created in 2017.

The Hartford Courant reports tens of thousands of homes could be at risk of having a failing foundation. The newspaper says it costs about $185,000 on average to replace a foundation.

The foundations are crumbling because of an iron sulfide called pyrrhotite.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss