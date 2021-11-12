New London man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

(WTNH) — A New London man has been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday.

On Wednesday, Jeremy K. Baouche, 24, of New London, CT was arrested on a criminal complaint issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia charging him in connection to the riot.

DOJ reported on Jan. 13 and 15, two different online tips were sent to the FBI National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) identifying Baouche as someone in cellphone footage captured inside the Capitol during the insurrection.

In the photo known as ‘FBI photograph #19’, a man is seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt, jeans, red cap, and face-covering, and carrying a black bookbag. Both tipsters identified Baouche as the man in the plaid shirt.

FBI photograph #19

One tipster stated, “One of the people who took part in the attempted coup is named Jeremy K. Baouche. He is a University of Connecticut alumni and was seen in various photos inside of the capitol building…He is currently employed at General Dynamics Electric Boat as an engineer according to LinkedIn.”

However, the subject in ‘FBI photograph #19’ was later identified as, Elliot Bishai, who was arrested on March 16.

On Jan. 20, Task Force Officers attempted to interview Baouche at Electric Boat in Groton, CT. Prior to the interview, it was learned that Baouche had taken both Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 off from work. A coworker later told investigators Baouche had told him he was going fishing with his grandfather those two days, which the coworker found odd since it was January.

Baouche told the officers he would not answer any questions about his participation in the riot without an attorney.

On Jan. 22 Electric Boat, a Department of Defense contractor, voluntarily provided officers with Baouche’s internet search history from his work computer. In the search history, investigators found search topics including “the inauguration, the U.S. Capitol building layout, guns, rifle scopes, lasers, Trump protests, FBI Capitol, and searches for jobs in the western U.S.”

The DOJ noted Baouche had a secret security clearance as part of his employment.

Witnesses who know Baouche told investigators they knew he had gone down to Washington D.C. to see former President Donald Trump speak, but had no knowledge of him entering the Capitol.

With this evidence and cellphone data from Google, investigators found it pertinent to look through cellphone footage from inside the Capitol during the insurrection. One of the officers was immediately able to identify Baouche seen wearing a leather jacket they say was similar to one they saw him wearing in a photo he posted on social media on Jan. 5 of him standing with conservative political strategist Roger Stone, who had worked for Trump.

In reviewed video clips, Baouche is seen in the Capitol rotunda and is carrying a megaphone and a cell phone. Task Force investigators were able to find nearly a dozen clips of Baouche inside the rotunda. He appears to have at least two unidentified subjects with him. In one open-source video, Baouche is seen in the Capitol calling into the megaphone “Whose house?” while people in the area responded “Our house!” at least three times.

Witnesses from Electric Boat were also able to identify Baouche in the cellphone footage.

Information obtained through Google on Baouche’s account revealed videos that appeared to be taken from his phone from inside and outside of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Additionally, investigators found email confirmation for a motel reservation in his name in D.C. for Jan. 5 and 6. Further investigation revealed Baouche had purchased a megaphone along with accessories for it matching the bullhorn he is seen carrying in the Capitol

Baouche was arrested on Oct. 10 and charged with the following:

Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds;

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds;

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building;

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Baouche appeared before a judge on Wednesday and was released on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 18.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details.