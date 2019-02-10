New London

$1,200 in cosmetics stolen from beauty store, Waterford police seek 3 suspects

Posted: Feb 10, 2019 03:00 PM EST

Updated: Feb 10, 2019

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in Waterford are looking for three suspects following a theft at a beauty store on Saturday.

According to officials, around 4:30 p.m., three people stole approximately $1,200 in cosmetics from Ulta Beauty.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


