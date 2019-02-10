$1,200 in cosmetics stolen from beauty store, Waterford police seek 3 suspects

(Photo: Waterford police)

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in Waterford are looking for three suspects following a theft at a beauty store on Saturday.

According to officials, around 4:30 p.m., three people stole approximately $1,200 in cosmetics from Ulta Beauty.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department.

