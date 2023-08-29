GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Monday night in Groton.

According to police, officers responded to the multi-vehicle crash around 9:26 p.m. at the intersection of Long Hill Road and Meridian Street Extention.

Police say initial reports show that one occupant from one of the vehicles involved in the crash suffered fatal injuries and another occupant in the same vehicle suffered serious physical injuries. The second victim was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

The crash is being investigated and the intersection remains closed to motor vehicle traffic.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.