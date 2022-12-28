STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is dead and two injured after a fire Wednesday morning in Pawcatuck, according to Stonington police.

Crews were called to the fire, located on Moss Street, at about 9:30 a.m. Two people and a cat were able to get out of the home. They were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, and have been released.

At the scene, the two surviving residents said they did not know if the third person was home. Crews then went in and discovered the body.

Their identity has not yet been publicly released.

The fire was mostly contained to the kitchen. Police said it does not appear suspicious.