GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and two people were seriously injured in a 2-car crash on the Gold Star Highway on Friday in Groton, according to police.

At 6:45 p.m., police responded to the report of a serious crash on the Gold Star Highway (Route 184) between Buddington Road and Gungywamp Road.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a Ford Explorer and a Chevrolet Silverado that had collided in the grassy section north of the roadway. Police said the Chevy Silverado had heavy-front end damage.

Officials said the driver of the Ford Explorer was not conscious or alert. First responders attempted to provide medical care to the driver, but the injuries were too severe.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. The identity of the driver is being withheld by police at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the driver of the Chevy Silverado was identified as a Ledyard woman. The woman and her nine-year-old daughter were transported to the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation showed the Ford Explorer had been traveling Eastbound on the Gold Star Highway when it traveled off the roadway and struck a metal guardrail. The Ford Explorer then traveled back onto the roadway crossing the east and westbound lanes of traffic before hitting the Chevy Silverado that had been traveling west, police said.

The Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit is investigating the scene.

Goldstar Highway will remain closed between Buddington and Gungywamp roads while police investigate the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

