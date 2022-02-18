GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A police investigation is underway in Groton after a vehicle crashed into a mobile home Friday and one person died.

The Groton Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a serious accident involving a vehicle into a mobile home just before 2 p.m.

Police said emergency personnel responded to the Eastwood Mobile Homes at 301 Buddington Road. Upon arrival, they discovered one unresponsive occupant inside the vehicle.

Police said the victim was brought to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and pronounced deceased. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin, police said.

According to police, the 2007 Toyota Avalon is believed to have been heading downhill and crashed into a mobile home in the lower lot, which caused it to become dislodged from its foundation.

An occupant inside the mobile home when the crash happened was not injured, according to police.

Due to extensive damage to the home, police said it was deemed uninhabitable and the Red Cross is assisting the occupant of the home.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Groton Police Department asks any witnesses or anyone who has any information to contact them at (860) 441-6712.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.