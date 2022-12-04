STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police received several 911 calls at about 1:15 a.m. that a person was walking south on the interstate near Exit 91, according to authorities. Troopers then found the crash.

The 2013 Ford Focus had driven off the road and hit a tree-head on, according to troopers. The person walking on the road had been a passenger in the crash.

Samantha Lynn Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (860) 848-6500.