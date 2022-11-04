NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off.

Around the same time, a person who had been shot was dropped off at a hospital.

Police believe it was an isolated incident, and that the public is not in danger.

No further details, including an address for the shooting, were immediately available.