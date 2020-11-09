1 killed, 2 hurt after shooting in New London; police, CSP investigating

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Home Street.

When officers arrived at the home, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The trio was taken to L+M Hospital for treatment where of them was later pronounced deceased.

New London police detectives responded to investigate the incident. The New London County States Attorney’s Office was notified of the incident and also responded to the scene with members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit – Eastern District to assist.

The incident does not appear to be a random act.

The investigation remains active. Anyone who has information and/or video concerning this shooting incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s detective bureau at (860) 447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).