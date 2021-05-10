1-month-old infant dies after attack by family’s dog in Norwich

New London

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwich Police Department is investigating a dog attack that killed a one-month-old baby Monday night.

According to police, the infant was attacked by the family’s dog and died due to his traumatic injuries. The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. at a home on McKinley Avenue in Norwich.

The infant was identified as Carter Settles. According to police, a family member was holding Settles when the dog jumped on the adult and attacked the infant. While it’s unclear who was holding the baby, police say that just the infant’s mother and paternal grandmother were present in the home at the time of the attack.

Neighbors tell News 8, the family pet locked its jaws around the boy’s neck. They describe screaming you could hear from across the street. The infant was dead by the time medics and police arrived at the home.

The dog, which is a Pit Bull mix, was taken from the home by animal control and has been quarantined. Police are looking into why the animal may have attacked and if it had any history of aggression.

Police said the father is identified as 32-year-old Timothy Settles, who is also a person of interest in the second alarm fire on Rosemary Street in New London that happened early Tuesday morning. He was not present in the home at the time of the dog attack.

David Pepin, a neighbor, told News 8, “For him to be that young and not have a chance at life, it tears you up, tears you up.”

Lt John Perry of Norwich Police explained, “They’re dealing with something that was ripped away from them. Any person would be grieving and confused about the whole thing.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Norwich Detective Steve Callender at 860-886-5561 #3154.

