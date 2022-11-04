NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was struck by an Amtrak train in Groton Friday morning, Amtrak officials said.

Amtrak train 171 was traveling from Boston to Roanoke just before 10 a.m. when a person was struck on the tracks near Groton on the west end of the Thames Bridge.

The status of the individual’s injuries are unknown at this time.

There have been no reported injuries to the 425 passengers or crew onboard, officials said.

Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

Trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, the Federal Railroad Administration said, noting the importance of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings.

This is an ongoing story. Stay alert in the News 8 app for updates.