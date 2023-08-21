NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is wounded after a shooting early Sunday morning in New London.

According to police, officers responded to a possible shooting around 12:45 a.m. in the area of 294 Bank St. When officers arrived on the scene, they found shell casings and projectile particles in the road and sidewalk. Police also found that a building and a motorcycle were struck.

Police were then informed that a victim was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

Police say the incident does not seem to be random and detectives were able to collect evidence from the scene on Bank Street and on Montville where the suspected vehicle involved was located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New London Police Department at 860-447-1481.

