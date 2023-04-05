NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A tree fell on a home in New London, displacing 10 people early Wednesday morning.

The New London Fire Department responded to 55-57 Jay St. around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a tree on a house. Fire officials helped remove all 10 occupants who were still inside the home. No one was injured.

The home sustained significant damage and will be condemned, officials said. During the fall, a commercial building at 49 Jay St. was also damaged.

Fire officials helped occupants remove their personal items and secured the building.

See photos of the damage:

Photos courtesy New London Fire Department

Eversource Gas and Electric Divisions were called to the scene to disconnect electricity and natural gas to the building.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the 10 people who were displaced.