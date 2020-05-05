 

10 workers at Waterford nuclear power station site test positive for coronavirus

New London

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Workers at the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford don’t think enough is being done to protect their health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Day newspaper, ten employees have tested positive for COVID-19 after 750 temporary workers were brought in to help refuel an active reactor. Some of the workers say getting protective equipment has been a challenge and there’s been a lack of cleaning at the site.

However, Millstone tells The Day, they have not heard any complaints. We’ll update this story once we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

