NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – An historic church caught fire Saturday night in Taftville, report Norwich police.

An officer was walking their patrol at 10:06 p.m Saturday night when they observed a fire at the Taftville Congregational Church located at 16 North B St.

The officer noticed the fire spreading quickly and called for assistance. When fire crews arrived they reported that the church, established in 1904, was fully engulfed. The building was believed to be unoccupied.

Police report that the fire is fully under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Norwich Police at (860) 886-5561.