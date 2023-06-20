EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – There are two signs warning drivers about the white SUV parked on the side of Interstate 95 in East Lyme.

The SUV is equipped with camera equipment and LIDAR to detect how fast vehicles are going. It is part of the Connecticut Department of Transportation “Know the Zone” program which began on April 10.

The SUV captures images of the front and rear images of speeding vehicles.

“We don’t have those in New Jersey but I think it slowed everybody down,” Joanne Geyh said.

As of last week, about 580,000 cars have gone through work zones throughout the state and 100,000 of them were speeding, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

“Seeing one in six drivers speeding through a work zone is an alarming number,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Spokesperson Josh Morgan said.

Connecticut DOT placing cameras in construction zones to crack down on speeding

More than 1,300 first-time warnings have gone out. They are only sent to people going 15 miles an hour or more over the posted work zone speed limit.

So far there have been no $75 citations for second-time offenders have been sent out. The Department of Transportation hopes it stays that way.

“The hope is that it changes their behavior and there won’t be any quote end quote repeat offenders to get to that level,” Morgan said.

The cameras are moved around throughout the state, so they won’t always be in the same work zone.

The reason the camera is currently in East Lyme is that workers told the Department of Transportation vehicles were going too fast through the area.

Along with East Lyme, there is also a camera right now during the day on Interstate 91 in Middletown and there are two set up at night on Route 2 in East Hartford and Interstate 95 in Norwalk-Westport.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, speeding vehicles in construction zones resulted in 3,600 crashes, 13 deaths and 37 injuries between 2019 to 2022.

The cameras are meant to slow people down and save lives.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation hopes the orange work zone signs will prompt people to slow down, even when there are no cameras around.