NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Several adults were relocated after a fire destroyed a multi-family home in Norwich on Tuesday.

The Norwich Fire Department responded to 78 School St. around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a kitchen fire at a multi-family home. The fire extended to the second and third floors, as well as around both sides of the building, the department said.

East Great Plain, Taftville, and Yantic volunteer fire departments all assisted with the working fire, as well as the Firefighter Assist Team with the Mohegan Tribal Fire Department.

Photo courtesy Taftville Fire

The fire was extinguished around 6 p.m.

Three families, including 14 adults and several pets, were relocated with help from The Red Cross, police said.



The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.