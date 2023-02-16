NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 150 Connecticut College faculty members signed a letter spelling out concerns to the school’s board of trustees in the wake of student calls for the president’s resignation.

In the letter, faculty criticized the board’s plan to use an outside consultant in response to concerns after Rodman King, the dean of institutional equity, resigned in protest last week after learning the college would host a fundraiser at the Everglades Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Students point to what they say is the club’s history of racial discrimination and antisemitism in their call for President Katherine Bergeron to resign.

“It makes me feel so supported,” said Shamar Rule, a Connecticut College student. “The solidarity means the world to us right now. We’re all speaking with one voice and that voice is calling for the same thing — change in our leadership.”

The letter calls the use of the outside consultant “reputation rehabilitation” and said it “underscores the sidelining and disrespect that faculty and staff have been experiencing over the past several years.”

The faculty listed eight expectation, which include making the next dean of institutional equity and inclusion a tenured faculty member, and called on the board to immediately announce that it is searching for a new president.

Bergeron has 16 months remaining on her term.

News 8 reached out to Connecticut College about the letter.

“The College has no further comment at this time except to reiterate that the Board of Trustees takes the issues raised by Dean King seriously and is looking into them and is committed to advancing the values and goals of the entire Connecticut College community,” the university said in a written statement.