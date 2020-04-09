17 coronavirus cases at Electric Boat; 4 in recovery

Breaking News
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — There are now 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus among the employees of Electric Boat, according to a statement released Wednesday from company President Kevin Graney.

Graney says EB’s Senior Vice President Kurt Hesch is among the employees who have recently tested positive for coronavirus. Hesch said he does not have any symptoms but was tested as a precaution and the results came back positive, according to Graney.

On April 4, Graney confirmed he also tested positive for coronavirus.

Four of the 17 employees who have tested positive are recovering and plan to return to work next week, Graney said.

Employees are asked to stay home if they feel sick or have a temperature of 100 degrees or greater.

