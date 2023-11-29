GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old adult student was charged Tuesday after he allegedly made threats against a high school, according to state police.

Troopers from Troop E responded to a report of a potential threat at Ella T Grasso Technical High School. State police said 19-year-old Deveon A. Belk of New London, who was a part of the adult apprenticeship at the school, was asked to leave the building by his teacher.

As he was leaving the building, Belk was heard allegedly making threatening statements and saying that he was going to come back and shoot up the school. The school was placed on lockdown following the incident.

Belk was then located unarmed and taken into custody. He is facing charges of first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.