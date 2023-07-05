NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for three people who are wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that left a 19-year-old in critical condition.

The man was shot at about 3 a.m. Wednesday inside a convenience store on Ocean Avenue in New London, according to officials. The victim was driven away from the scene before officers arrived. Once at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, he was then transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The man was shot multiple times and remained in critical condition, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the three suspects ran away after the shooting. Officials have not publicly provided their descriptions, but have said the shooting was not random.