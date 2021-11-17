19-year veteran of Norwich Police Department dies from COVID complications

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A police officer in Norwich has died of complications related to COVID-19, the department announced Wednesday.

Lt. Josip Peperni was a 19-year veteran of the Norwich Police Department.

He served in many capacities within the department, including patrolman, K-9 patrol officer, marine/harbor patrol officer, crisis intervention team, DARE officer, school resource officer, administrative sergeant, records division commander, and shift commander.

At the time of his death, Lt. Peperni was the Patrol Division’s Day Shift Commander. He is survived by his wife and two grown children.