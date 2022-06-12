GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Massachusetts men are facing charges after allegedly causing a crash in the City of Groton and robbing the victim of thousands of dollars in cash and casino chips.

Police said officers heard a suspected crash on the Clarence B. Sharp Highway in the early morning hours Sunday. According to police, a 911 call was received from the victim in this incident before the officers’ response to the scene, in which the victim was yelling for help and a loud disturbance was heard.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they discovered two men in the act of robbing a victim, with one of the men having pinned the victim to the ground outside his vehicle.

Police said the men noticed officers at the scene and headed into the wooded area between the highway and the city of Groton Municipal building. One of the suspects fell in the wooded area, was located by responding officers and taken into custody. He was later brought to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.

The second suspect was located after a brief search and taken into custody, according to police.

Police said their early investigation indicated the suspects followed the victim from an out-of-state casino and deliberately initiated the crash to carry out the robbery. According to police, further search of the area revealed items stolen from the victim include several thousand dollars in cash, several thousand dollars in casino chips, keys, a cell phone and other belongings.

Rafael Almeida, 19, and Emanuel Dos-Santos, 22, both of Massachusetts, were charged with the following:

Robbery in the first degree

Larceny in the second degree

Breach of peace in the second degree

Interfering with police officers

Dos-Santos had added charges of reckless endangerment, threatening in the second degree and unlawful restraint in the second degree, police said.

Both suspects were held in lieu of $100,000 bond each for appearance in court on Monday, according to police.