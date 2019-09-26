2 arrests made in Ledyard water pump station vandalism

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two arrests were made Wednesday after a water pump station in the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard was vandalized earlier this week.

Police say that on Monday, officers responded to the Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority (SCWA) pump station, at 17 East Drive, for the report of vandalism. Upon arrival, they found that the pump station building had been breached and there was vandalism to the station.

This led to the Connecticut Department of Public Health fearing that the water had been contaminated and warning residents to avoid drinking or cooking with water from their tap unless boiled first.

However, after tests were conducted Tuesday, the SCWA deemed the water safe to drink.

On Wednesday, officers arrested two underage boys in connection with the vandalism. They were charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass.

Due to the boys’ ages, their identities will not be released. They will both appear in juvenile court in October.

The incident remains under investigation as police are looking to speak with more witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to call Ledyard Police at (860) 464-6400.