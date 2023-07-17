NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Backus Hospital employees were recognized Monday for potentially saving the lives of those involved in a fiery crash on Route 2 in Norwich.

Psychiatrist Dr. Alexander Miano saw it happen just before 8 a.m. on June 21 and ran to help an older couple with their dog in a red SUV, which would later erupt into flames.

“The man on the passenger side was bleeding significantly from one of the legs,” said Miano, who oversees the outpatient behavioral health clinic at the hospital. “I wasn’t sure if it was an artery or a vein. I just saw a lot of blood, so the first thing I did was just get my tie and tie it around his limb.”

Amy Jodoin, a respiratory therapist at the hospital, helped the SUV driver get out twice because the woman had returned to her burning car to get her belongings. Jodoin also helped rescue the couple’s dog.

“I was able to pull the airbag back so that she could get to the back seat, and she grabbed the dog out,” she told News 8.

Jodoin went to the second vehicle to help the driver.

“They put their own lives on the line to save two people and a family dog. The Rose City is proud of them for their courage,” Mayor Peter Nystrom said at a ceremony Monday.

The mayor read a proclamation declaring July 17 as Dr. Alex Miano and Amy Jodoin Day in Norwich.

An aerial photograph in the lobby of Backus Hospital shows that Route 2 is just a stone’s throw away from the hospital. That is where the crash happened right before the two heroic employees arrived at work.

Yantic firefighters and American Ambulance crews were also recognized, along with a construction worker who Jodoin said warned her to move her car just in time.

“It rained debris where my car was, probably a split second, so thank you to that worker, whoever you were,” Jodoin said.

Miano encourages people to help by calling 911 or offering a reassuring word to those who need it.

“It’s not just the right thing to do,” Miano said. “It’s the human thing to do.”