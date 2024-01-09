LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two brothers were arrested Monday after stabbing each other in Ledyard, according to police.

Police responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance involving two adult brothers around 8:02 p.m. on Long Cove Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men, identified as 20-year-old Tyler Dyer and 25-year-old Christopher Dyer, having a verbal argument that became physical.

During the argument, both men started throwing kitchen-style knives and stabbing each other. Tyler sustained minor cuts and bruises while Christopher suffered a stab wound to the chest.

Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment before being released into police custody.

Tyler was charged with disorderly conduct, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree assault. Christopher was also charged with disorderly conduct along with second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree assault.