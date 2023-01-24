EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Two crashes shut down a portion of Interstate 95 South in East Lyme Tuesday afternoon.

A two-vehicle crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. near Exit 73, shutting down the highway between Exits 74 and 73. The left lane has since reopened.

State police said at least one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

About an hour later, a tractor-trailer crashed between Exits 73 and 72, closing the right lane.

It’s unclear if the two crashes are related.

State police ask drivers to avoid the area and plan for delays. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map for updates: