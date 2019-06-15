New London

2 Car motor vehicle accident closes Route 214 in Ledyard

By:

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 08:12 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 08:13 AM EDT

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut Department of Transportation is reporting that a two car motor vehicle crash has closed Route 214 in Ledyard. According to their website, the crash is located between Route 117 and Whale Head Road. 

There is no word yet on injuries or what may have caused the crash. Ledyard Police have determined that the crash is serious and they are on site investigating. They are recommending drivers avoid the area. 

Delays are expected up to about 6 hours. 

News 8 will continue to update this story as information becomes available. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center