2 Car motor vehicle accident on Route 214 in Ledyard, road has reopened

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut Department of Transportation is reporting that a two car motor vehicle crash has closed Route 214 in Ledyard. The road has since reopened.

According to their website, the crash is located between Route 117 and Whale Head Road.

There is no word yet on injuries or what may have caused the crash. Ledyard Police have determined that the crash is serious and they are on site investigating. They are recommending drivers avoid the area.

Delays are expected up to about 6 hours.

News 8 will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

